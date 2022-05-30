To The Daily Sun,
How rich, ignorant, and/or uncaring must people be to not realize that President Joe Biden’s policies have been disastrous, especially for middle- and lower-income Americans?
Today’s over 8% inflation means a family with a $60,000 income last year now needs an extra $5,000 to maintain the same modest lifestyle. The gasoline price jump from $2.099, just before Biden’s attack on our petroleum industry, to yesterday’s price of $4.589 hurts most families.
Biden now imports dirty oil from distant, foreign countries, making foreign workers and hostile governments wealthy, and generating far more CO2 than producing clean oil here, enriching American workers, generating American taxes, protecting our national security, and reducing prices.
Wealthier Americans' incomes, safety, health, and children's future success are less directly harmed by the millions of illegal aliens flooding through President Biden’s open border.
Illegal aliens mostly live in poorer neighborhoods; taking local jobs and housing; depressing wages; bringing gangs, diseases, crime, and drugs (killing many of last year’s 107,000 victims); and degrading their schools and hospitals.
Crime skyrocketed in Democrat cities which defunded police, don’t prosecute, and/or release suspects without bail to victimize others.
Democrats lock millions of poor and middle-income students into bad schools, depriving them of decent educations and prosperous futures.
Democrat taxes, regulations, slanders, scapegoating, and delays drove businesses out of our country, taking many millions of good paying jobs with them. Along with minimum wage increases, and sanctuaries for illegal aliens, those Democrat policies also caused decades of wage stagnation for middle- and lower-income families.
Most Democrat voters surely want the best for all Americans, but they need to awaken to the fact that today’s Democrat leaders are not the patriotic, pro-American worker Democrats of the distant past.
Don Ewing
Meredith
