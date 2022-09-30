To The Daily Sun,
Democrats’ ads show that abortion is their top priority. Abortion is more important to Democrat politicians:
— Than your ability to feed your family and pay your housing, heat, electric, phone, and tax bills, etc. (Democrat incompetence created shortages; their votes created inflation.)
— Than protecting children and adults from the deadly drugs coming over our Mexican border that Democrats opened to drug dealers, criminals and others.
— Than protecting innocent people from the criminals that Democrat prosecutors release without bail, refuse to fully prosecute and release early from prison.
— Than your ability to fuel your car so you can get to work, shopping, doctor or dentist appointments, or do other needed or desired travel.
— Than your dwindling retirement or other savings.
However, Democrats demand ultra-extreme abortion laws, far beyond Roe v. Wade. Only a few nations have such ultra-extreme abortion laws. Democrats reject moderate, democratically established abortion laws like in Europe or New Hampshire, which limit unrestricted abortions to 15 weeks typically and 24 weeks, respectively. (https://tinyurl.com/2764eyun)
Democrats demand legalizing, nationwide, the barbaric practice of killing healthy, full-term babies at the moment of birth. They demand that the rapists of underage girls be allowed to get them abortions without notifying parents. They outlaw requirements that states believe are needed to ensure that women’s abortions are done safely. (https://tinyurl.com/547wryjw)
If ultra-extreme abortion laws are your top priority, vote Democrat knowing that Democrats will continue making all your other problems worse.
If you prioritize feeding and protecting your family, affording a comfortable modern life, and letting the people democratically decide the important issues regarding life and death, babies’ rights, women’s rights, and the kind of society we live in, then you better vote straight Republican in November.
Don Ewing
Meredith
