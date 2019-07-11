To The Daily Sun,
Do you remember E. Scott Cracraft complaining when President Obama’s administration brutally separated children from their parents? No? Me either. Shame on Cracraft!
Do you remember Cracraft complaining when Obama gave children to human traffickers (https://tinyurl.com/y5nygta5)? No? Me either. Shame on Cracraft!
Do you remember Cracraft objecting when Obama built the “cages” that detainees are kept in? No? Me either. Shame on Cracraft!
Do you remember Cracraft complaining about President Clinton’s legal agreement that causes separation of parents and children, that Congress has neglected to fix this, or when leftists’ lawsuits stopped Trump’s attempt to end it? No? Me either.
Do you remember Cracraft explaining that children are separated from “parents” to protect children because about 20 percent of the people claiming to be “parents” aren’t their parents and may do them harm? No? Me either.
Did you notice Cracraft lie when he said asylum seekers can do nothing about their situations when they could apply for asylum in Mexico and save the long dangerous trip, family separation, and time in our detention centers? Yes? Me, too.
Have you heard Cracraft denounce the leftists like George Soros, the U.N., and other leftist organizations that induce, with false promises, poor Central Americans to put their families in debt to make the long dangerous journey during which hundreds die, 30-80 percent (different reports) of women are sexually molested, and 20,000 (half children) migrants annually are kidnapped for sex slavery? No? Me either.
Did you notice Cracraft’s attempt to mislead people into believing that finding a better life justifies asylum (it doesn’t, almost all asylum requests are denied)? Yes? Me, too.
Have you heard Cracraft offer any help to improve the condition of the migrants while protecting American citizens and supporting the basic American principle of the rule of law? No? Me either.
Do you remember Cracraft demanding that congressional Democrats fund what the Border Patrol, et al, said they needed to slow the invasion of illegal aliens, direct asylum seekers to ports of entry, and provide funding to house and care for those being detained? No? Me either.
Do you remember Cracraft complaining about the poor immigration enforcement that results in eight to 14 people being killed and about 40 women raped every day in America by illegal aliens? No? Me either.
Do you remember Cracraft demanding better border enforcement to save the lives of about 300 Americans killed every week by illegal drugs coming from Mexico? No? Me either.
Do you remember Cracraft explaining that most illegal immigration and Central American asylum seekers exacerbate income disparity in our country not only by flooding the country with uneducated and unskilled laborers, but by depressing the incomes of Americans with low educations or skills? No? Me either.
Do you remember Cracraft demanding better border enforcement to protect Americans against terrorists (e.g., https://tinyurl.com/yxd68ggu) joining the invasion of our Southern border? No? Me either.
Shame on Cracraft for maligning the people who have a very challenging job enforcing the laws created to protect the American people, especially when people Cracraft supports make the job even harder. Shame on Cracraft.
Cracraft’s July 9 column is his typical smear job with unsubstantiated claims, name calling, false analogies, and false implications. It provides no useful information.
The invasion of our Southern border has been encouraged by people Cracraft supports. Now, Democrat senators and congressmen are even openly aiding this invasion. Democrats that Cracraft supports denied the funding identified by the Border Patrol as needed to curtail and respond to the invasion at our border. Democrats ignore the many thousands of Americans victimized annually by illegal aliens and the threat of terrorists hiding among the illegal aliens and asylum seekers.
Now Cracraft and other Democrats complain about the problems they created, lied about, and exacerbated. Shame on them!
Don Ewing
Meredith
