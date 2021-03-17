To The Daily Sun,
I would like to acknowledge and thank all the staff at the Golden Crest in Franklin for their due diligence, caring and hard work during this COVID pandemic. They have remarkably kept our loved-ones and relatives COVID-free during this time which is deserving of this recognition! I am sure I can speak for all family members and friends of the of the Golden Crest residents to say thank you and we appreciate all that you have done and that you do!
Diane Mason
Sanbornton
