To The Daily Sun,
I think my last letter was misunderstood, what I meant was Sanbornton must be a great place to live. The police log for a month there is probably about four days of the big city of Laconia's. If you like to live a relatively peaceful and quiet life, then I don't recommend moving to Laconia. I've got a few examples: random fireworks going off at any time of the day or night all year, muffler popping cars and now even motorcycles are doing it too, illegal exhaust motorcycles all over the place that seem to get a special pass because of where we are. I hope your condo is soundproof, I'd never buy one here if I could. Good luck with that.
Derek Adams
Laconia
