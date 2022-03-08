To The Daily Sun,
Friends and acquaintances of Ukrainian origin, living in New Hampshire, are appealing for help in supplying humanitarian relief to the thousands of Ukraine citizens, men, women and children, who have been impacted by the Russian invasion of their country. Items need to be received no later than Friday, March 12, in order to be shipped by Monday, March 15. If you can pack items in boxes it will speed up the process. (Labels listing contents will also help but are not required.)
Delivery arrangements have been made with a company based in New Jersey and all items will be delivered to organizations in Poland, from where it will be transported to locations in Ukraine where it is most needed.
Please text or call 603-918-6048 for Laconia delivery instructions. (Leave voicemail if no answer.) If, however, you can make it to the Seacoast, please deliver items directly to: 7 Rollins Farm Road, Stratham, NH 03885.
Below is a list of items that are needed to ease the suffering of the innocent victims of this war: canned food (especially items that can be consumed without cooking), baby formula/bottles/diapers, hygiene products — wipes/womens products/toothbrushes/toothpaste, first aid items and first aid kits, eye wash, pain relievers (ibuprofen/Tylenol), Children's Tylenol or Motrin, burn aid (water based gel burn ointment), triple antibiotic ointment, kids snacks/juices/sippy cups, kids coloring books and crayons, pet food, flashlights, thermal underwear.
Please help support innocent people who have done nothing to warrant the suffering they are now forced to endure.
Sincere thanks and God Bless Ukraine.
Denise Williamson
Laconia
