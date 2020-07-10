To The Daily Sun,
After enjoying his weekly column in The Weirs Times for some time, I became one of Niel Young's loyal listeners upon first hearing his Saturday morning program on WEZS shortly after we moved to the Lakes Region in 1996. I and many of his other listeners called his program to tell him that one hour was not enough. He expanded to two hours, then three hours, and finally four hours on Saturday mornings, plus a one-hour daily program when all things political were discussed by a variety of people, some of whom are now online friends. He was so passionate about his pro-America message that he found his own sponsors for the program which was open to many callers who also became loyal listeners.
Niel was a God-loving fierce advocate for and defender of America. Even though there were angry exchanges with callers at times (don't you dare attack the U.S. Constitution) there was also plenty of laughter as Niel surrounded himself with other patriots.
Everyone who listened to his program learned about Niel's great love for his wife Betty, his children, and grandchildren. His pride in their accomplishments was mentioned often.
It would be an understatement to say that Niel will be missed by many of us who loved the outspoken patriotic man whose mission was to help save the United States Constitution for the future generations. Well done, dear friend.
Denise Crompton
Nashua
