To The Daily Sun,
How about this? Instead of threatening people, spreading lies, trying for a sense of validation, tossing the name of God around, attempting to stir the already boiling pot even more, or scaring people even more than they already are, let’s try for some PEACE.
Try being a good neighbor, having some compassion for others, showing some respect towards each other, thanking the hospitals, police, doctors, nurses, firefighters, store clerks — anyone that is putting themselves out there for YOU during this trying time.
Do you think we could try THAT for a while instead of a daily repetition of what is wrong with the world and/or people constantly? I don’t know about you, but I could use a break from the negativity. Anyone else?
“A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference for everyone.” - Eeyore
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.