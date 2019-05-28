To The Daily Sun,
Lots of interesting things in the news this week. Nancy (lost in wonderland) makes more unsupported accusations against the President (he’s covering up) but fails to describe exactly what. It’s already proven it isn’t collusion with Russia and Dems have moved on to obstruction in spite of the over a million documents supplied to Mueller and endless testimony by White House officials and Trump confidants. Please, the clown car is running on empty and still Dems are scratching around like a bunch of starving chickens for anything they can possible find to extend the act.
On a related note, I read that the Special Counsel’s team doesn’t want Mr. Mueller to testify under oath in a public hearing. That has to speak volumes to anyone with even the slightest hint of critical thinking. (Who might he throw under the bus?) Even Dems in congress want a public hearing. Me, too; I think Mueller would be a fool to go in under oath because Repub. members would be free to ask questions I’m sure he doesn’t want to answer. This, along with the expected Inspector General’s report soon to be released likely will cook Dems’ proverbial gooses. The left just fails to learn to stop digging even when they can’t see any daylight.
Some letter writers last week claimed the President has told ten thousand one hundred eleven (10,111) lies. Wow! And their source, the Washington Post! That’s right, the Post, the finest source of FAKE NEWS that any self-respecting, Trump-hating leftist could want. And the moon is made out of blue cheese. Look folks, not even the WP makes any illusions about being fair and nonpartisan, no sir. When was the last time the Post was right in what they told readers? Remember, they reported Trump was a joke and would never get the nomination? Then, remember, they said he was un-electable and would lose in a landslide to Hillary? And remember when they reported month after month that Trump had colluded with the Russians? They called loudly for a special counsel to investigate, and then reporting it was only a matter of time before Mueller busted Trump. Oops! Wrong, wrong, wrong, lie after lie, fake news, fake reports, and still those the communists use to call “useful idiots” still eat up anything the Post cares to scatter around to delude those starving for any last hope.
On the other hand, there is Fox News, which has proven to be right over and over and over again. But the left can’t stand real facts, accurate reporting, even-handed reporting — it just doesn’t fit with their news for the preferred outcome. See, failure to learn.
Last thing, one writer whose name escapes me at this moment wrote something about no one cares about what I think. LOL appears obviously he does.
Steve Earle
Gilford
