To The Daily Sun,
Lets expose the FRAUD! Democrats demand the votes of 63 million Americans be stamped “CANCELED” and the election results for 2016 overturned. Why? Trump’s interested to discover how he and his team were allowed to be spied on in 2016. How did that happen? Every American wants to know. These aren’t just 63 million random votes. They're 63 million TRUMP SUPPORTER votes. The Democratic efforts to nullify those votes started three years ago. They’ve never stopped. If there was ever an impeachment born of EVIL, driven exclusively by hate-filled partisan POLITICS, this one is it.
The day after trump won Democarts tried to burn half the country down in protest yelling Trump wasn’t LEGITIMATE. He lost the popular vote. Then they screamed he wasn’t legitimate because the Russians rigged the election. Not long after that Republicans playing baseball got GUNNED DOWN by a donkey supporter, egged on and goaded to act by Democrats, non stop, hysteria at losing. ANGER that burns even CRAZIER and HOTTER today.
Pelosi shouted for months that impeachment required bi-partisan support. What a laughing, BS, LIAR. This week she initiates impeachment WITHOUT a House vote that would prove support exits. A vote afforded Bill Clinton. Pelosi’s aware no such broad public support exits. Surely not in the Senate. The only place it matters where a two-thirds majority is required to impeach.
Twenty Republican senators will impeach Trump when Nancy Pelosi wears Monica’s blue dress. All as dozens and dozens of Democarts REFUSED to impeach Clinton for lies and obstruction to the surprise of no one. IT'S POLITICS!
Why no House vote? Pelosi didn’t want to compromise the voting records of numerous vulnerable Democarts in Trump states. Ukraine is simply the latest sad chapter in a three year donkey circus. Stormy Daniels headlined the nightly news for months. Then the “tell all” from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. All of it followed by constant screams to IMPEACH Trump. Ending with the granddaddy of them all, the Muller investigation — turbo-charged with 100 snooping lawyers looking at everything including in Trump's underwear. They all came up with ZIPPO, BUPKUS, EMPTY, leaving Democrats seething, needing a NEW CON GAME.
Democrats are in DESPERATION MODE. All we can hope is their ever-burning TRUMP hate doesn’t spark another SHOOT OUT of unarmed people at a ball park. Keep you loved ones close. Political “nut jobs” are on the loose looking for what can only be called REVENGE at ANY COST.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
