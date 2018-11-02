To The Daily Sun,
The last 75 years of "sure to fix everything" promises by Democrats — beginning with Franklin Roosevelt — to save the working class, middle class and lower class are all ongoing, financial train wrecks today. insolvent, underfunded in the tens of TRILLIONS into the furthest sunset the human eye can see. The programs not only failed their promise to narrow economic equality, they WIDENED IT. We know it's true. Democrats keep yelling it is. The Democratic Party that has never stopped promising to save the middle class with "magic financial engineering tricks" that simply NEVER WORK.
ObamaCare, followed unemployment insurance, which followed disability insurance, which followed, Medicaid, which followed Medicare, which followed general welfare with it's 1,000 variations costing tens of trillions. All produced one FINAL RESULT: Increased, wide spread, massive ECONOMIC INEQUALITY. Am I not RIGHT?
Here's how. EIGHTY percent of all entitlement spending today goes to the OLDEST quintile of Americans. They are also the wealthiest quintile of Americans? We are subsidizing and funneling money to the people who need money least from the group who needs it most. It's the way Democrats designed things to work. That was back when older people and working people were the Democrats voting base.
Now, Democrats yell it's the failure of capitalism. To hell it is. The cause is intentional, corrupted, financial engineering attempting to buy political outcomes at election time. BERNIECARE is simply the latest example this election. BERNIECARE is Democrats latest new "rabbit in a magicians hat," sure to fix all that ails inequity. Democrats prove over and over how it was possible for Charly Ponzi to sell his sure-to-get-rich scam to so many people for so long almost all of which went BANKRUPT. The same result that happens with every new Ponzi trick from Democrats. Are you all asleep?
Here's the rest of the problem: Nearly half of Americans pay ZERO DOLLARS in income taxes. We can have a 30 percent tax cut. It won't help 150 million Americans one thin dime. We can't say it's high taxes keeping the middle class and lower classed under water. They pay NONE! The THIEF grabbing the spending power of the middle class and lower class is GOVERNMENT. A family of four with a very modest $80,000 annual income has $12,240 sucked from their pay checks, killing their buying power at the 15.3 percent withholding rate. Hilariously the withholding rate needs to be INCREASED (not lowered) to PAY for the promises Democrats already made that DON’T work. Promises absolutely KILLING the working middle class AND LOWER CLASS today. Those people have been "SCREWED OVER" so bad it is incredible by Democrats promising, promising, promising ,and promising while delivering one pile of always going sure to fix everything, BANKRUPT CRAPOLA!
Tony Boutin
Gilford
