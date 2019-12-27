To The Daily Sun,
I guess we can safely say that Larry Spencer does not like President Trump. This is a perfect example of how the angry Liberals just can’t accept the fact that their Hillary lost (according to the election rules created by our “framers”). I didn’t vote for BO and didn’t agree with his policies — but I didn’t get mad, protest, or resist, even when both parts of Congress were Republican he was treated fairly and with respect — a concept Democrats don’t understand. If you want to see some corruption, why don’t you investigate the Clinton family?
If Chief Liawatha or Bernie (the angry old man) Sanders get elected, you’ll be dreaming of Trump economics. After all the rich leave the country or move their money elsewhere, they’ll be after you to pay for all the FREE stuff they’re promising.
Actually, the way the Democrats are acting, from now on, Congress will be deciding who should be President — They want to take your vote away and say it doesn’t matter anymore. The future of our country is ruined. From now on, if we don’t like someone, we’ll just impeach them. Should be plenty more of these in the future.
Trump/Pence 2020!
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
