To The Daily Sun,
Ah, all is not lost. There are still people with integrity. Folks like Red Sox Manager Cora and a number of his team members have decided not to attend the White House celebration for winning the World Series.
I believe democracy is alive and well in most Americans, but those who believe in this president’s 10,000 lies, rants, bullying, name-calling, obstruction of justice, his lack of knowledge of how government works, what the Constitution stands for, and just does not know how to be a decent human being is mind-blowing.
Shame on you, Trump believers! Don’t you ever ask yourself why does he lie, why does he appoint and then fire so many of his advisors? Why have so many left his administration? Why have so many not passed the vetting process? Why is he trying to stop Mueller and others from talking to Congress? Why did he override the FBI and CIA and give Kushner and Ivanka security clearance? Why does he insult Gold Star families, put down the mayor of San Juan and the governor of Puerto Rico, when they were granted U.S. citizenship in 1917? And a whole lot more.
Paula Trombi
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.