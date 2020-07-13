To The Daily Sun,
I’m getting fed up with seeing the beaches around here trashed! Why can’t people bring their trash home with them? Absolutely disgusting and disrespectful. There’s bottles, wrappers, papers, cans, broken beach chairs, firework tubes, cigarette butts, dog poop — you name it. All these people care about is having their fun, then they go home and leave the rest of us with the mess.
I’ve taken it upon myself to clean up when I can, on my own time, and put it in my dumpster at home. Some of us would like to have a nice beach to go swimming. I hope whoever does this crap is reading this and you change your ways, but no holding my breath. Just think of the example you’re setting for your kids.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
