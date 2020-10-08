To The Daily Sun,
Trump was right to reject the stimulus package today. Enough is enough. He rejected it because it was going to fund things that have nothing to do with Covid-19. Besides, it's time for us all to go back to work anyways. There's plenty of jobs out there. I think all this money they gave us just made us lazier than we already were.
Companies even now, are having a hard time holding onto help, no one wants to work hard anymore. No one wants to work at all, it seems. As soon as they find out the job is too hard they quit or find a way to get fired. Life has been made too easy for the younger generations. I hope he doesn't approve any more stimulus bills. Lets get America back to work. If you don't work, you don't eat. Period. No more of this.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
