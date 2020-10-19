To The Daily Sun,
Both Biden and Harris have repeatedly refused to answer the direct question of whether they intend to pack the Supreme Court if they win Nov. 3. In refusing to answer, they’re telling all of us, that’s EXACTLY what they intend to do. Biden has doubled down by stating we don’t deserve to know what he intends to do. So, we have no right to know what a Biden administration intends to do to our country, we should just shut up and vote for him?
At Gettysburg, Lincoln spoke of government of the people, by the people, for the people. The Harris/Biden ticket is clearly devoted to government of the Democrats, by the Democrats, for the Democrats. This tells us all that this election is not about just picking a president, but about the Democrats’ endless lust for power, over us, the people.
The Declaration of Independence states: “Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” How can consent be given, when we don’t know to what we are consenting? This Democrat ticket is telling us every day that this election is not about representing we the people, but about cementing their control over our government by any means possible.
We cannot sit idly by on Nov. 3 and let this happen. Vote Republican and save our country, save our Constitution and make it known you do not consent to government by secrecy.
David Strang
Gilmanton
