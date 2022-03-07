To The Daily Sun,
In 2014, the selectboard’s office employees’ salaries totaled $155,000. Now they propose to spend $295,000 in 2022. That’s a 90% increase or nearly a doubling in the eight years when the town’s population increased by less than 4%. The salaries of those who will be asked to pay for this (us) haven’t doubled in eight years, so why the dramatic increase? This can only be explained by adding more and more employees. This kind of governmental expansion is not sustainable and is why our taxes are out of control. This is why some of our elderly residents are fearful they may have to leave our beautiful town because they can’t afford our rising taxes.
We can do more with less government in our town. It takes a selectperson with courage to advocate for that for our residents. It takes leadership. If you elect me selectperson, I pledge to do all I can to stop this runaway train of town government expansion. I humbly ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 8, to keep Gilmanton affordable for all. Together we can make our town affordable and sustainable.
David Strang
Gilmanton
