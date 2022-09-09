To The Daily Sun,
Neighbors in Gilmanton, Gilford and Laconia Ward 2, it is my sincere hope to represent you in the New Hampshire State House of Representatives, and I ask for your vote in the Republican primary on Tuesday.
To learn about my priorities for New Hampshire, check my website drnagelfornh.com.
I have been honored to serve our community locally and nationally as a physician, policymaker, author, volunteer and benefactor for the past 35 years. I have strived to put the needs of others at or above my own, to give a voice to the voiceless.
While I endorse Republican beliefs of responsibility, hard work, family integrity, mentorship, faith and charity, I also believe the complex social problems we face require complex solutions that can only be achieved through thoughtful discussion. All opinions have value and should be respected. If I am honored to be elected, it my intention to:
• Treat all opinions with respect.
• Continue to be a voice for the stigmatized, as I have done for the past 35 years.
• Promote diversity in the Republican party and beyond.
• Support Belknap County agencies, particularly Belknap County Nursing Home, Gunstock Mountain Resort, and the Department of Restorative Justice.
• Challenge health insurers on policies that decrease access to health care.
• Challenge state and federal authorities on policies that deny the 200,000 NH citizens who suffer from chronic pain the right to life with dignity and those who suffer from pain at the end of life the right to death with dignity.
• Increase access to services for those who suffer from mental health problems and addiction.
• Support our constitutional rights and responsibilities including our state’s role as part of the United States.
Please help me return sensibility to Belknap County.
David Nagel
Gilmanton
