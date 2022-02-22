To The Daily Sun,
You can title this letter, “Same stuff, different day.” The Sun should change its letter policy to one letter a month. Here’s why. Most of the letters I see are written by frequent flyers whose letters appear, at least to my eyes, at least one a week, maybe every other week. They seem to be more than 500 words about subjects that have become more boring than re-runs of Happy Days, Gilligan’s Island or Green Acres. The political or public health opinions of these frequent letter writers are not going to change anybody’s mind as public opinions regarding the content of their letters have become so entrenched to be immovable. Readers of the letters pages know by now who these frequent writers are and probably have turned to the Obituaries for inspiration.
These frequent writers need to consider putting that letter writing time to more a productive use if they have nothing better to do than write lengthy, repetitive, and boring letters. Read the rest of The Sun and you will find plenty of local organizations that can use your help. Turn off your computer and go out and be an active, contributing member of your community. Limiting letters to one per month may offer some motivation to do that.
David Katz
New Hampton
