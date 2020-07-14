To The Daily Sun,
I am running for state Senate District 2. The last several months have been difficult for everyone. As a self-employed business owner for over 31 years, I see trouble on the horizon. Many businesses and families have a tough road ahead, due to policies that chose which businesses would succeed and fail. Businesses need to be prosperous to succeed and employ people. Excess taxation and regulation are job killers and do not promote a healthy economy.
The State of New Hampshire imposes a Business Enterprise Tax. This tax is for businesses that have lost money. The IRS imposes no taxes on a business if it is losing money and not making a profit. The State of N.H. does not care if a business is under duress and instead employs the Business Enterprise Tax. They tax payroll and any interest you owe to the bank. If you cannot pay on time, they hit you with excessive late fees and penalties. You are broke so they tax you and if your late because your broke they penalize you. A terrible system created by Concord politicians.
I personally experienced the Business Enterprise Tax during the last recession. This tax is immoral and needs to go away. Unfortunately, many businesses will experience this tax for the first time, no fault of their own. Their businesses where mandated to be shut down by heavy handed government policies and the final insult will be the Business Enterprise Tax. If elected, my first bill proposed will be the elimination of the Business Enterprise Tax.
I am a retired Army colonel with 30 years of service. I will listen and work hard for you. Government needs to create the conditions so we can all succeed. I am running for the State Senate because silence and compliance is not leading and moving the great State of New Hampshire forward.
David DeVoy
Sanbornton
