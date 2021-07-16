To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to Bernadette Loesch's letter about voting rights. She really should do some research before she makes misleading statements. Our founders in their infinite wisdom left it up to the states to decide how they conduct their elections as allowing the federal government to have complete control would centralize too much power. I suggest she read up on states' rights.
On another subject, in case the Laconia Democrats who invited Michael Anvenatti into their homes and fawned over him aren't aware of his new sleeping quarters it is in a federal prison where he is serving 2 1/2 years for fraud and faces more trials. I'm sure if you'd like to correspond with him you could get his room number from the bureau of prisons.
Dave Schwotzer
Dubarton
