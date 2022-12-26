To The Daily Sun,

One of the comments from the Jan. 6 biased, partisan panel was to deny our 45th president from ever running again. Have we, the voting public, now lost our right to nominate and elect who we want to represent our country in future elections? This comment comes after we had one the most successful presidents in United States history. Should a U.S. attorney general really dictate whether or not a past president can ever run again?

