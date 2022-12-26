One of the comments from the Jan. 6 biased, partisan panel was to deny our 45th president from ever running again. Have we, the voting public, now lost our right to nominate and elect who we want to represent our country in future elections? This comment comes after we had one the most successful presidents in United States history. Should a U.S. attorney general really dictate whether or not a past president can ever run again?
The J6 panel has also forgotten or purposely omitted the words “peaceful and patriotic“ during their insulting insurrection accusations. They claim “fight like hell” was a physical altercation request as opposed to a methodical verbal challenge, which is a constitutional right, just as is the right to peacefully assemble. It has already been acknowledged by all political parties that some participants did break the law and they will be punished accordingly. However, it is extremely improper, inhumane and unconstitutional for these individuals to be held in dingy prisons indefinitely, without proper medical attention, or a speedy and fair trial.
With the exception of a few unruly rioters, the majority of the rally protestors were simply trying to initiate a state election verification where many had previously questioned authenticity. Most law-abiding citizens believe that President Donald Trump never meant for any rally participants to become violent or break any laws that day, but an unscrupulous partisan panel was trying to prove otherwise. What a misuse of time and money that could have been used for so many other important actions. It is amazing how a high-profile, televised, partisan panel of biased accusers can exploit and exaggerate issues that a constitutional process allows.
