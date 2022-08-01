To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Doug Klock of Meredith could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region. Despite the urban sprawl of Meredith, Lakeport, Laconia, and the like, he made a category error in regards to an attack directed at the Gunstock Commission in which the intent was to focus upon the gem that Gunstock is, and that its success is important to us common folks. Many of us care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats. He had no idea that I own a home on the lake and don't "vacation" here. I live here. The conversation is not about Mr. Doug Klock. Please help us in removing the Gunstock Commissioners and reinstating the managers that have made Gunstock a great ski area.
