To the Daily Sun,
We would like to thank the Lakes Region Communities for your continuous support over the last six decades. You have supported our local business, Greenlaw’s Music, and we have been able to build so many friendships and memories throughout the years. Even though closing our business doors has been bittersweet, we will always cherish the fact that we have been able to provide music to so many individuals of all ages. Over the past decades we have seen excitement and enthusiasm for music across generations. We have had the pleasure to be a part of individuals bringing their children/grandchildren in for their first instrument, or to purchase a stereo system for their forever home. We have witnessed a tremendous amount of change in the music industry from 45’s, vinyl records, cassette tapes, CD’s and now streaming music through personal devices. Throughout these changes we have worked hard to provide our customers with the always evolving technology, and providing high quality equipment from reputable distributors. It has been exciting to watch the new businesses and the renovation of the Colonial Theater create an uplifted Main Street Laconia. Main Street is becoming alive again and it’s exciting to see. Speaking from the bottom of our hearts we again thank you for your dedication to support a local small business, and giving us the opportunity to create music in the Lakes Region.
Dave Greenlaw and Peter Bissonette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.