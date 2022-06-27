To The Daily Sun,
Moultonborough Academy's Class of 2025 held its inaugural Cornhole Tournament on June 18. We would like to congratulate our 2022 champions team Mr. & Mrs. Dennis & Robbie Cahoon, and our runners-up, The Snowballers — Mike & Tracy Snow. Thank you to everyone who helped this event a success.
Special thanks to all of our sponsors: Meredith Police Dept., Burns Automotive, Independent Marine, Center Harbor Diner, Aging Excellence, Ace Hardware, White Mountain Physical Therapy, Overhead Door Options, Miracle Farms, Native Timberworks, Long Island Bridge Campgrounds, Ossipee Mountain Electronics, Sandwich Police Dept., Hannaford, and Christian Cloutier.
And to all of those behind the scenes who helped make it happen: the parents of the members of the Class of 2025, Zach Glennon, Amy Morse, Chris Wood, Carla Taylor, Allison Taylor, the magnificent Pam Perkins, and all of the participating teams.
Daniel Tolman
Center Harbor
