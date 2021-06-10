To The Daily Sun,
Community support for the Belknap County Conservation District spring plant sale is much appreciated. With over 300 plant sale orders, volunteers were key to the success of our annual fundraiser. Working through the month of April, volunteers helped wrap bare-root plants and bulbs and prepared orders with 88 different plants, from asparagus to fruit trees and native trees and shrubs. Volunteers assisted with plant pick-up days by pulling plant orders and providing sage gardening advice.
Ward and Ginny Bird of Picnic Rock Farms in Meredith provided space to prepare, store and distribute the plants, and the Gilmanton Historical Society offered their site in Gilmanton Iron Works for another pickup location. Master gardener Nel Garden donated many hours and home grown plants in support of BCCD. Others major contributors included Mary Caverly, Ann Sprague, Shirley Stokes, Donna Hepp, Dean Anson and Jodi Chamberlain. We also appreciate the record number of county residents who ordered plants and live trout, or stopped by to purchase surplus plants during the event. BCCD Program Coordinator Lisa Morin's leadership in this effort was invaluable.
BCCD's new Volunteer Coordination Program drew many new volunteers to this effort. We will have more volunteer opportunities to assist on conservation projects this summer and fall. Jennifer Curtis Cormier is assuming the lead for the Volunteer Program in June.
Our Conservation District's 75-year mission has been to provide conservation advice and assistance to landowners and communities in Belknap County. It is gratifying to see such strong support from local residents volunteering to conserve natural resources, planting for pollinators and to prevent erosion, and growing their own food.
Belknap County Board of Supervisors
Dean Anson, Laconia
Jessica Bailey, Laconia
Donna Hepp, Belmont
Jamie Irving, Meredith
Associate Board Members
Earle Chase, Barnstead
Ken Kettenring, New Hampton
Gary Maheu, Laconia
Erin Mastine, Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.