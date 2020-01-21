To The Daily Sun,
Happy New Year from the Concerned Citizens Group (CCG). We are looking forward to an exciting, eventful start to the new year and the new decade. This year, time has sped by. We celebrated a very successful 2019.
We wish to thank the loyal attendees of our presentations from throughout the Lakes Region, Seacoast, and North Country in the past 12 months. We hope you have learned as much from us as we have from you.
We would like to take this opportunity to invite all of those who have not taken the opportunity to expand your knowledge of Political Islam to attend one of our monthly presentations. Please look for our meeting notices in all the local papers.
For those who are unfamiliar with the CCG, here is our mission statement:
• To raise the Lakes Region’s citizens’ understanding of Political Islamic doctrine.
• To promote thinking, discussion, and critical review of the public narrative: “Islam is peaceful and compatible with American culture and the U.S. Constitution.”
• Muslims are individuals and we believe should not be harmed, harassed, stereotyped or treated differently anywhere in the world solely on account of their status as a Muslim.
• We do not disrespect Islam; we only report their words written and spoken by Muslims for Muslims and how those words might affect our western culture, laws and Constitution.
Events have shown that Political Islam is alive, well and is spreading. ISIS, Hamas, al Qaeda, Boko Haram, Taliban, al-Shabaab, Hezbollah, Muslim Brotherhood and others are the modern-day personification of Political Islam.
The result of political Islam’s work is that the public is being misinformed by Christian Church leadership and the media, groups who haven’t done proper due diligence about Political Islam.
The CCG will be presenting a video on the Muslim Brotherhood at the Gilford Public Library on Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. downstairs. All are welcome. Please contact us at concitgroup@gmail.com.
Concerned Citizens Group Steering Committee
Marc Abear, Omer Ahern, Don Ewing, Hal Graham, Peggy Graham, Steve Earle, Rosemary Landry, Jim Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.