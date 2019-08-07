To The Dally Sun,
The rhetoric from our lefty writers has become unhinged and dangerous. They are fanning the flames of hatred while pointing the fingers at those on the right. I am so very tired of the name calling and the lies. Professor Scott Cracraft and Lynn Rudmin Chong must be so very proud of themselves, based on their distasteful letter and column in The Sun on August 6. Make no mistake about it, it is the lies, the name calling and the repeating of falsehoods ad nauseam, that is pouring gasoline on a raging fire of division in this country, and it comes in large part from the left, not the right.
Professor Cracraft is apparently trying to emulate Cory "Spartacus" Booker, based on his maddening insinuations that Trump is a modern day "fascist." Of course, presidential hopeful Booker only claimed that Trump is "worse than a racist." I am sorry to tell you this Scott, but it appears that you have become totally divorced from reality. Your descriptions of Trump and "The Right" accurately articulates what your own side, "The Left" is doing.
"Take the focus off of the real cause of their country's problems and play the "blame game." "Hitler and Mussolini came into power by legal, constitutional means." "Production remained in private, for-profit-hands." "Both Hitler and Mussolini hated socialism." "Populist demagogues who can focus people's anger on a certain group." "Fascist leaders, while seeking power, never say anything of substance, but instead hypnotize their followers with platitudes." "I can make Germany or Italy great again; immigration status; dehumanization; genocide; family values; usually not friendly to women; male dominated and rather misogynist." "Fascists call even clear evidence of what they are doing false news and false information and attack the press and other media." "They threaten the media with closure, and when they achieve power, they try to make good on that threat."
Of course Scott did not write "Donald Trump," but who do you think he was talking about when he said, "if the shoe fits, wear it." Thank God that this professor has no real bully pulpit because his comparison of Trump to Hitler and Mussolini, emblazoned with ridiculous comparisons, is insightful, and it is "hate speech."
Hey Scott, whatever happened to toning down the rhetoric while seeking calm and unity? It would appear that you have devolved into lunatic, leftist madness. Please get some help, Scott.
And Lynn Rudmin Chong should join you, because this woman used to write in relatively sane and measured tones. She claims that "Donald J. Trump is toxic to our democracy." She goes on to state, "pretending for his audience that his hate speech has not had this repercussion of emboldening racists or just angry persons with guns who can copy-cat." She was referring to his solemn speech to the nation about the El Paso and Dayton horrific massacres. Apparently for Lynn, there is no time for mourning when there are ideological drums to be beaten. Lynn is still spouting the Russian collusion media lie and demands that he be removed because, well, she has discerned that "he deserves removal." She sits on her ideological high horse and decrees, "truth suffers, set aside, and hatred gains."
The hatred is flowing from the both of you and all of your ideological brethren. I will give plentiful examples of that in a future letter. Lynn and Scott, two writers who in past years wrote in a decidedly more civil manner, have gone off the rails and now write like crazy, fringe leftists. Please hear this loud and clear. If you think the Democrat Party, the mainstream media, Hollywood, academia and some techno-tyrants can intimidate, demonize and demoralize those of us who disagree with you and your political buddies and force us into underground bunkers, quivering in our shameful boots, boy are you two in for a rude awakening. Because you and your ideological partners will not shut us up with your ridiculous lies and nonsensical and incongruous projection.
You two bomb throwers better put on your battle gear because we are not going to quietly suffer your "slings and arrows of outrageous misfortune." Are we to "suffer fools gladly?" Quoth the raven, "Nevermore!"
Russ Wiles
Tilton
