To The Daily Sun,
Writing a letter on yet another subject with layers beyond my comprehension is no easy task for me. But I find I can no longer ignore the incessant barrage against a man whom Laconia and Gilford is lucky to have, Rusty McLear.
When I learned he had agreed to be on the Gunstock Area Commission, I thought how fortunate we as a community were to have him yet again dip his toe outside his hometown. He already grabbed ahold of our Colonial Theatre and look where we are today.
Now this business of potential expansion beyond what many of us might have imagined is linked to a man with — something few of us are gifted to receive through osmosis or perhaps a great deal of guts and research. I lived in Meredith in the 1970s when it was one of the area's sleepiest towns steeped in a haze of asbestos. But Rusty almost singlehandedly guided a select group of risk-takers willing to change the complexion of this lakeside town. His efforts have yielded multiple awards and brought worldwide attention.
I always thought when a new member acceded to a board that the general assumption is a willingness to take time to evaluate the inherent responsibilities with a positive attitude. That doesn't appear to have taken placed based on this past weekend's edition. We taxpayers would appreciate less noise and more focus on gaining a foothold to assure the continuation of our four-season resort.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.