To The Daily Sun,
It's a fact that when one asks a question, one needs to be prepared for an answer. In an earlier letter I inquired "What about us?" as it related to Baby Boomers being unprepared for senior housing adjustments in an upscale market.
Thanks to the weekend's front-page story expertly written by Roberta Baker, I now have some answers — and even some solutions. But no quick fix. Maybe not even in my lifetime, which is humbling as well as frustrating.
On the plus side, we have on staff the dogged determination of a talented reporter to get to the heart of the matter. On the negative side, we have a multitude of hurdles to climb to pave the way for affordable housing whether it be for the first-time buyer or the senior looking for safety within the confines of a nest egg.
But with knowledge there's hope to reset rules coated in dust and debris and begin the process of bringing balance to a region primed for an infusion of new blood.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
(0) comments
