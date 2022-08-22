The recent unjustified raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home should erase any doubt that the FBI and Justice Departments have become the new American gestapo. Both agencies now weaponized to punish and intimidate political enemies. Showing up in the middle of the night and breaking into the private home of a former president for a few documents he supposedly took when he left the White House over a year ago? Outrageous. Doubt you Trump-haters would have liked it if Trump had done this to Obama or Hillary. You’d be howling. Clearly, Merrick Garland is abusing his position as Attorney General to extract revenge on Republicans for failing to support his nomination to the Supreme Court. He should be impeached immediately. The United States Constitution specifically forbids illegal search and seizure, yet the Biden administration found one Obama judge (and political contributor) to authorize this unprecedented action (with no basis we’ve seen so far). Shame on him. If this doesn’t frighten you, you don’t understand the significance of what’s happening. We’re watching constitutional rights being violated on a daily basis by the Biden administration. When did America become Russia and China? If the people in power can do this to a former president, they can do it to any of us. All a result of the people Joe Biden has put in charge of what used to be our government. Eighty-seven thousand new IRS agents? With guns? Why? To make you fear them, that’s why. Do you hear any of our four New Hampshire Democrat congressional representatives objecting? You do not. They support it. Remember this the next time you cast your ballot. Democrats say they’re saving democracy. Not. Vote Republican in November.
