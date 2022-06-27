To The Daily Sun,
In a recent letter, Catharine Farkas tries to convince us Maggie Hassan is bipartisan. Hardly. Hassan is a liberal Democrat. Has she denounced the attacks on conservative Supreme Court justices? Did she denounce BLM violence last year? Does she ever criticize Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, or Nancy Pelosi? The current economic mess is her mess. She votes with her Democrat party 98% of the time. They’re responsible for $5 gas and 20% inflation. Only them. Not Donald Trump. Not Vladimir Putin. Democrats declared war on fossil fuels and here we are. They own this disaster. Hassan is a Schumer lapdog. Don’t believe writers that tell you differently. She can’t run away from her record. Will she vote for legislation to weaken or remove your Second Amendment rights? Will she vote to cut social security benefits? She will if her party tells her to. Like most politicians, Hassan is only “bipartisan” when running for re-election. Her latest brilliant idea is to suspend the $0.183/gal federal gas tax. Not a great plan. Taxes on gasoline generate almost $26 billion (yes, billion) in annual federal revenue. How does she replace those dollars? It’s just a “sound bite” to look like she’s “helping” us. Telling Biden to keep us energy independent is what would have helped us. You might also wonder why New Hampshire received the least amount of federal dollars from the recently-passed infrastructure bill. We were 51st out of 51, even behind Washington D.C. that isn’t even a state. New Hampshire isn’t the smallest or least-populous state, so what’s up with that Maggie? A vote for Hassan in November is a vote to continue on the current course. Hassan hasn’t earned another six years of representing New Hampshire. She needs to go in November.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
