To The Daily Sun,
Just finished reading the latest Jay Newton letter plugging the For The People Act. Where to begin. First, he repeats the Democrat party line about attempted Kremlin-influenced (Russian) interference in the 2016 presidential election. There’s no evidence proving that any outsiders were able to influence the election outcome. None, zero, zip. Interestingly, he doesn’t claim that about the 2020 election “won” by the Democrats. He states this legislation will eliminate “dark money” by requiring political groups to reveal their donors. On top of this being unconstitutional, does anybody think we’ll ever see George Soros’ name appear on any list of anything, despite the millions of dollars he contributes through entities he controls? Doubtful. Newton’s next knee-slapper is that this legislation will eliminate gerrymandering because districts will be drawn by “non-political groups.” Outrageously disingenuous. Who will make up these “non-political groups?” Is there some kind of “non-political” test to tell if someone is “non-political?” Again, ridiculous. Next up is the Class "B" felony argument. Regardless of Newton’s assertion, this will scare no one. He claims your “friends and neighbors” will be able to stop voter fraud. Exactly how will that work? Does he really think anybody believes this? His letter is an insult to your intelligence. If you want secure elections, make people vote in person, with a valid identification card, or by absentee ballot obtained from their town clerk. The For The People Act is nothing more than an unconstitutional power grab by the Democratic party to legalize the fraud and shenanigans of the 2020 election by allowing the federal government to control elections. Before you buy into Newton’s argument, remember, we were told by President Joe Biden and his Democratic party that they wouldn’t raise taxes on anyone making less that $400,000. What do you call a $1+ a gallon gasoline price increase? DO NOT BE FOOLED AGAIN! These are perhaps the most dishonest people to ever hold office. This is a very bad piece of legislation proposed by anti-democracy politicians. It will weaken election integrity, not strengthen it. It will guarantee a continuation of the open borders, weakened military, and unlimited spending we’re seeing now. Contact both Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and urge them to vote against this disastrous bill. It’s bad for you and bad for America! Very bad!
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.