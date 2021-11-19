To The Daily Sun,
After reading Jeff Robbin’s recent column, loaded with lies and inaccuracies, it’s hard to believe he’s talking about the same Joe Biden that’s currently president. Biden pulled the country out of the ditch it was in? He’s doing what he was elected to do? I guess that would include opening our previously-secured borders to unlimited illegal immigration, increasing gas and energy prices over 50 percent, creating six percent annual inflation, and paying people to stay home rather than go to work. I’d suggest Biden is driving us into the ditch, not out of it. If The Laconia Daily Sun is going to publish differing opinions, it should at least stick to something resembling the truth. You insult your readers' intelligence publishing columns like Robbins’. Your readers see what’s happening when they go to the gas station or grocery store. With a 28 percent approval rating, everybody knows what going on. Please, no more propaganda like Robbins!
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
