Well, it’s taken almost 250 years, but we now have a king: King Joe I. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s Manchester office told me today that King Joe I has the authority to do this and whatever else he wants via executive order (it appears her staff isn’t any smarter than she is). According to them, we no longer have a need for Congress. The king can do whatever he wants whenever he wants (for the record, King Joe I is on track to break the record for executive orders). Want to forgive student loans? Just sign an executive order. As king, you can give away $300 billion of your taxpayer money all by yourself. No approval needed. Is this how it’s supposed to work? All of us who paid our own way will pay for this and get nothing? How much more will it take before we throw these people out? Even Nancy Pelosi said the president doesn’t have the authority to do this (until yesterday when she said it was OK). Yet she and her fellow Democrats sit idly by and allow it. Why? No American, Republican or Democrat, should be happy with what’s happening. This is the slippery slope to becoming Venezuela. Call the offices of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (603-647-7500), Hassan (603-622-2204), Rep. Chris Pappas (603-935-6710), and Rep. Annie Kuster (603-226-1002), and ask them why they’re allowing Joe Biden to usurp their power. They’re supposed to be our “voice” in running the country, yet they’re letting King Joe I cut everybody out with executive orders. You’re watching Biden and his leftists destroy democracy. This cannot stand. We know this is a $300 billion publicity stunt to buy votes. Call your representatives in Congress and demand they oppose it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.