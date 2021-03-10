To The Daily Sun,
What is with the garbage men who pick up the trash in Laconia? They come to get your trash and on three occasions they didn't take it, or when they do they empty half of the can then they toss it aside, making what's left in the can go everywhere, then I have to chase my garbage can down the hill and pick up what is strewn about. I know it's not just me, because the road home is like an obstacle course driving around the garbage cans and trash in the roads. I have called town and garbage company and they don't seem to care. I sat on Thursday and watched the men collecting the trash and it's like a game to them to see how fast they can jump off the moving truck, empty the trash and get back on the truck before it stops. This is the reason why the job is so sloppy! I may not own my own home and pay property taxes directly but my landlord does and garbage pick up is included in it, so why do we have to pay for a half-ass job? Seriously! if you hate the job then dont do it! It REALLY doesn't take more than an extra 2 seconds to do the job right.
Christina Miles
Laconia
