To The Daily Sun,
Of all the recent dishonest letters about Chuck McGee, the latest by Linda Punturieri, wife of our current town moderator, is the worst by far. Obviously a case of McGee Derangement Syndrome (MDS). Linda, get help!
Shame on Chuck McGee, she says. Shame on you, Linda Punturieri! The obvious bias shown by you and your husband, who uses his blog as an attack format, should disqualify him from serving as our town moderator, or anything else for that matter. He should resign.
At no point in any of his letters did Mr. McGee personally attack his opponent, who himself would rather do personal attacks than defend his record. Mr. Shipp falsely claims to represent “everybody,” when anyone who takes the time to look at the videos of his Selectboard performances knows that’s not true. In his last rant in The Daily Sun, why did Mr. Shipp fail to deny he’s a tax-and-spender? He only wants his “legacy,” the $8M “Shipp Recreation Center.”
Ask Mr. Shipp how much time he’s spent during this past year on anything other than the “Shipp Recreation Center,” like attending CIPC and ABC meetings. The “Shipp Recreation Center” center is his focus.
Shipp has the nerve to run a newspaper ad saying he’ll respect the will of the people, when he repeatedly defies them. What a hypocrite! Three years ago his supporters sneakily called for “reconsideration” after his “Shipp Recreation Center” was crushed at Town Meeting. That’s respecting the will of the voters? And now he brings the “Shipp Recreation Center” back again and still asserts he respects the will of the voters. He’s insulting your intelligence folks. Do we want three more years of this? I hope not.
I congratulate Mr. McGee for taking the high road and not crawling into the Linda Punturieri gutter. Hopefully she’ll recover from her MDS. I’m asking the voters to elect a good and honest person, Chuck McGee, to the Selectboard next Tuesday. He WILL listen to you.
Tim Moore
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.