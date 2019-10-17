To The Daily Sun,
Much is said about more government expansion of services provided to us citizens. The latest “big grab” is the health care sector. Most of the Democratic candidates support the term “Medicare for All” — meaning a government-funded and -administered health care system.
This, of course, means that they, the new government-controlled system, will make the decisions for your healthcare for you.
A recent government control issue has now been brought to light, here in NH. The employer I work for has property along a major lake in NH. We undertook a project two years ago to restore and improve a stream that exits our property into the lake. This is an improvement to the environment to provide a better, less-damaging flow of water from our 30 acres into the lake. We have spent a few thousand dollars to date in design, survey plans.
Our recent (July 2019 ) submittal for the Wetlands permit has been delayed. The reason is NH DES Wetlands bureau says in their letter, we are understaffed and overworked, so we do not have the time to review/approve or disapprove your application submittal, in the normal legal timeframe per law. So essentially you’re on your own.
Think about that. They say you need our permission to do what you want, but “we” don’t have time to review it for you. So you have no choice but to wait, and wait, till they find the time to do their job. Or to do it without their permission and face their actions retroactively if you did it without their permission.
Think about that when you need the kidney, stent, etc. Do you want the Bernie plan to have you wait, till you die? Or refuse to pay for the timely medical action you took while waiting for the government decision? Real possibilities.
Gene Ronikier
Plymouth
