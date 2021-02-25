To The Daily Sun,
My name is Cheryl Cizewski and I am running to be a Cemetery Trustee (2 yr) for the Town of Bristol. This is for the six historical cemeteries (not Homeland). Bristol is blessed to be the home of these wonderful, historically significant sites and it would be an honor to help ensure their well-being. I have read the NH statute about Cemetery Trustees, the 2019 Architectural Report, and other documents. And like other real rural Granite Staters, I am prepared with my own pruning saws. I look forward to serving Bristol as a Cemetery Trustee and I would appreciate receiving your vote on March 9. Thank you!
Cheryl Cizewski
Bristol
