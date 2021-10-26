To The Daily Sun,
For the coming city elections on Nov. 2, the choices are clear. All of the current city councilors and mayor have earned my vote. I agree that the city has been moving in the right direction. Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Councilors Bruce Cheney in Ward 1, Robert Soucy in Ward 2, Henry Lipman in Ward 3, Mark Haynes in Ward 4, Bob Hamel in Ward 5, and Tony Felch in Ward 6 will keep the city moving forward. Jennifer Anderson will also be a great addition to the school board and our school system. Hope to see you all at the polls.
Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
