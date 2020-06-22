To The Daily Sun,
As a long time resident of this wonderful town (Moultonborough), I am very disheartened by the tone of the debate leading up to this year’s Town Meeting.
I am presently chair of the Community Development Advisory Committee. We put on a three hour presentation in late February describing, in a non partisan manner, the pros and cons of both Articles 5 and 6 currently on the town warrant. I thought we had a excellent, respectful turnout, with a great deal of community input. Now we fall into bitter divineness and I am afraid the animosities will continue long after these issues are settled.
I was especially disheartened after learning of Joel Mudgett’s resignation from the BOS. I do not know Joel well, but all the dealings I have had with him indicated to me that he was dedicated to the town and was willing to listen. Name calling and lack of respect have no place in our town. Our selectmen volunteer their precious time to truly serve and deserve respect. I am presently on three boards and I know how hateful criticism hurts when you are volunteering your time and energy. That does not mean we may not disagree, but we should, “agree to disagree without being disagreeable.”
As far as Articles 5 and 6 go, I have always been in favor of Article 5 as it is really needed. After meeting with, and getting to know the proponents of Article 6, I find myself in favor of BOTH Articles.
Look, Moultonboro’s tax base is more than ¢3.3 billion. The bond rate is very low and probably as low as it will be for the foreseeable future. It is irresponsible not to vote for one or both of these badly needed items.
Let’s be friends and neighbors again. Compromise is never a bad thing.
Charlie Fritz
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.