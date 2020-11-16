To The Daily Sun,
The plain, simple fact of the matter is the elitist mass media and the computer goliaths do not elect our president, regardless of their pompous, biased prognostications. The LAWFUL voters of the United States do. Our Constitution requires a process called the Electoral College, not popular vote. State legislators have the power to overrule the popular vote if they find fraud in the election.
The simple legal aphorism is that fraud vitiates all. Giuliani has presented irrefutable evidence and documentation of fraud on at least, three levels: massive mail-in voting fraud, a diabolical computer scheme to miscount votes in 30 states and preventing certified Republican ballot observers from performing their lawful duties in some states including, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.
The rush to judgment to elect the Beijing Biden/ Harass ticket is a continuation of the four-year scheme to remove Trump from the process and to intimidate his supporters, including state legislators, federal courts and SCOTUS. President Trump needs you to contact your state legislators and insist the legislators use their powers to designate electors who support Trump because of the historically unprecedented cascade of fraud. The vitriol, the threats and the deception spewed by the Demolitioncrat/Communists and the leftist media only confirms they know that the election transparency and the fresh air of truth will unravel this massive conspiracy to steal the 2020 election, use the myth of Covid-19 flu as a political weapon to cower our country and destroy our economy and make slaves and serfs of our children and grandchildren.
Beijing Biden exhibits his unmitigated gall and hypocrisy by two statements. His call for "unity", a bad joke, comes after four years of promotion of a fake Russian dossier (The Golden Shower dossier) paid for by the Hilary Clinton campaign and used by Comey, Clapper, Brennan and Andrew Weissman to obtain legally flawed FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign; an Obama/ Biden conspiracy to allege violation of the unconstitutional and unenforced Logan Act (repeatedly violated by John Kerry’s contacts with the Iranian mullahs) commenced at a January 5, 2017 meeting in the Oval Office; then an impeachment based on a faux whistleblower, lying about a presidential phone call to the president of Ukraine; followed by the Fauci/Chinese virus grossly exaggerated infection fatality analysis of the Chinese virus causing two plus million deaths, and finally the attempted grand theft of the 2020 election by all the usual suspects.
Then Biden emerges from his basement and mental disorder to demand that we all “ mask up” or he will issue an EO requiring it, probably, institute a federal police force, Brave New World style, to enforce it. This incipient idiocy is what we can expect from the “big guy” (did you see his license plate), who headed an international shakedown by the “ Biden Family Criminal conspiracy.” Thank God the "big guy" will never be POTUS. President Donald Trump will be re-elected.
Charles H. Bradley III, J.D.
Laconia
