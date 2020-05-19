To The Daily Sun,
After relying on disgraced Niall Ferguson and an epidemiological code that was 13 years old, Dr. Death Fauci — or is it Dr. Fake Death Fauci — told President Trump that 2,100,000 Americans would die from the Wuhan virus.
Another little reported fact in Pravda on Winnipesaukee (The Sun) is that Dr. Birtz says she cannot rely on anything that comes out of the Center for Disease Control; that the Wuhan virus numbers are over-estimated by 25 percent.
Fifty-two percent of the deaths are in nursing homes. In New York, Governor “Death” Cuomo sent people with the Wuhan virus to nursing homes to infect the elderly residents, with hundreds of deaths resulting. Dr. Death even bragged in interviews that he talked frequently with the Cuomos (including nightly with Chris Cuomo) but apparently failed to advise them about the nursing homes.
The connection I made recently is: Xi — Tedros — Dr. Fake Death Fauci — Governor “Death” Cuomo — Chris “The Fake” Cuomo.
Tedros/World (Wuhan) Health Organization acquiesced to Xi’s request to hide the transmission of the Wuhan virus from animal to human. Fauci believed Tedros and opposed the President’s “Travel Ban” in January 2019. Fauci continued to say “no problem” into March. Then Dr. Death brought into the White House a ridiculous epidemiological study which has nearly destroyed the U.S. economy. He continues to promote his “flu de tat”, including no school in September. Some knucklehead ostriches in Laconia still consider him an expert. Did I really read in The Sun that, although schools may be closed next year, the budget is $42 million?
Our public health officials have such a narrow definition of public health that their calculations do not include medical and economic collateral damage. Collateral damage numbers The Sun and other vampire media fail to report:
1. 1,000 percent increase in hotline calls to the substance abuse and mental health services during April.
2. Ninety-four percent decrease in colon, cervical and breast cancer screenings during March and 86 percent decrease in April.
3. IQVIA (Institute for Human Data Science) reports missed or delayed five common cancer diagnosis from early March to early June.
4. According to a CNN report, 75,000 Americans may die as a result of alcoholism, drug abuse and suicides.
5. Mass unemployment and destruction of the economy.
6. The financial collapse of hospitals throughout the country.
7. Destruction of the food chain.
8. Collapse of the airline industry.
9. $6 trillion added to $22 trillion national debt.
The Sun and other vampire media have failed to publish White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s statements. Instead on Wednesday, May 13, the vampires got the memo from the Associated Press and went with fearmongering, scaremongering super headlines put out by Dr. Death.
Finally, many emergency rules are ridiculous. We are arresting barbers and hair stylists while releasing murderers and sexual perverts from jail. Demolitioncrat governors are behaving like Chinese communists, while allowing abortions. They seek “social control”!
Thank God for President Trump! Reopen America Now.
STAND UP or GET SHUT UP!
Charles H. Bradley, III, J.D.
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.