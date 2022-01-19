To The Daily Sun,
Sotomynitwit and Knucklehead Breyer demonstrated an appalling ignorance of COVID omicron (moronic) or was it an intentional abuse of their office to spread nationwide fear? Trust me, it is the latter. These leftist looney tune SCOTUS judges are in bed with the Demolitioncrats, Big Pharma, the Hollywood "Chinese Communist" celebrities, the Praetorian guard, otherwise known as the numb and dumb mainstream media, not to mention the Demolitioncrat criminal thugs, Antifa and BLM, to create and solidify federal bureaucratic control of our lives. Despite this insane prattle from the SCOTUS pharisees, I have good news which may be cause for great joy in 2022.
Many commentators have noticed the potentially tremendous impact this session of SCOTUS may have upon our society on issues such as abortion and the right to self-defense, awkwardly described as gun rights. (Leftist language wins again.) However, the issue flying under the radar and, in my humble opinion the greatest Donald Trump legacy, is the repeal of an issue known as "Chevron deference" with the support of the justices Trump appointed.
“Chevron Deference” in a nutshell is the SCOTUS decision that has ceded most, if not all, federal government power of statutory interpretation and drafting regulation to the alphabet soup of federal bureaucratic agencies created by FDR, LBJ and, believe it or not, Richard Nixon. You can read the case for yourself at 467 US 837 (1984) or a layman's summary at Scotusblog. This monumentally atrocious decision led to a long line of cases which have created and empowered the unelected federal bureaucrats to obtain oppressive, almost dictatorial, power over us. The acceptance of these dictatorial regulations results from laws enacted by Congress and signed by POTUS, which are so vague that no one (except the lobbyist) has a clue what they mean or are intended to mean. After all, the witch of Capitol Hill told us “One has to pass legislation before you know what is in it.” Essentially, “Chevron deference” is a failure of all three branches of government and is a major reason the U.S. is now ruled by President Faucenstein and Bozo Joe.
The only solution to the “Chevron deference” capitulation by SCOTUS, which has enabled, prolonged and exacerbated this Deep State federal bureaucracy coup, is for the Court to admit this horrendous mistake, overcome its dependence on "stare decisis" (reliance on past decisions), overrule “Chevron” and condemn it to the dustbin of history. The good news is that there are a number of cases pending in SCOTUS which will give them this opportunity. The cases are: American Hospital Association v. Becerra and West Virginia v. EPA, among others. Read the summaries at SCOTUSBLOG and pray for wisdom from the Trump appointees.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
