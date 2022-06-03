To The Daily Sun,
Everyone has heard of chicken pox, smallpox, and now monkey pox. Has anyone heard of donkey pox?
Let's take a look at how and why the donkey pox borders on causing the suicide of the United States and Western Civilization.
On Dec. 31, 2020, the U.S. was the pre-eminent energy, political and global superpower in the world. Then on Jan. 20, 2021, the donkey pox struck. Within 72 hours the donkey pox spread throughout the U.S. economy, like a California wild fire; infected the U.S. foreign policy, resulting in the Afghanistan debacle, the Vladimir Putin devastating destruction of Ukraine; Chinese Communist Party military intimidation of Taiwan; an illegal alien invasion of our Southern border; the disappearance of baby formula (apparently found on the Southern border); gas skyrocketing to $4.70 per gallon and diesel at close to $7 per gallon and, finally, the rise of a Disinformation Agency whose goal is to persuade rational human beings that everything recited in this letter is baloney.
From where I sit the only cure for donkey pox is the re-election of Donald Trump in 2024.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
