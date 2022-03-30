To The Daily Sun,
The history of science is surprisingly violent. Science began with "our lying eyes” showing us the earth was flat. During the Age of Discovery (1400 to 1600) great explorers, not scientists, proved our eyes were lying because the earth is round.
In 1609 Galileo Galilei invented the telescope. For discovery of the planets, advancing heliocentrism, and the hypothesis that the earth revolves around the sun, Galileo was condemned by the Spanish Inquisition as a heretic. After a hoax trial, Galileo was sentenced to house arrest in 1632 until his death in 1642.
What could that have to do with today? Does house arrest ring a bell? In 1632, there were few books, no phones, no internet. Communication was by word of mouth only. Shut one person up, and you shut the rebellion down. What a different world today. The modern-day Inquisition suffers from the same arrogant ignorance as the 17th century Inquisition. Human nature never changes. Vampires rest in coffins, but they rise from the dead to suck the blood from humankind. The scientific and bureaucratic establishment has a lengthy, infamous history of persecution of scientific innovators and political disruptors. See “The Seekers" by Daniel Boorstin.
Fast forward to 2016: the Rise of the Dumbo-Demolitioncrat Vampires. The Trump/Clinton clash exposed the FBI’s march to disgrace with Comey’s indictment of Hillary’s criminal conduct as Secretary of State, culminating with the outlandish statement that no reasonable prosecutor would charge her, usurping the Attorney General’s authority. Recall Bill’s secret airplane meeting to discuss grandchildren that Loretta Lynch did not have; Comey’s infiltration of the Trump White House to frame General Flynn; Session’s failure to advise Trump of his recusal from the Russian hoax investigation; Bill Barr’s recent admission that the Department of Justice possessed Hunter’s laptop in December 2019 and did nothing; Holder’s lies to Congress and Mueller’s $50 million fake Russia investigation that exonerated Donald Trump and finally the defamation of the virologists who signed the Great Barrington Declaration. The collapse of the “rule of law” became inevitable.
With President Trump’s economy and popularity skyrocketing, our foreign foes on good behavior: enter Dr. Faucenstein. He surreptitiously re-ignites the “Bat Lady’s” Wuhan lab coronavirus experiments, enabling the CCP to launch a world-wide “bat virus” attack with the financial complicity of Dr. Faucenstein. The medical federal bureaucrats shout from the rooftops that hydroxychloroquine is therapeutically ineffective to prevent the CCP Bat virus. This “Big Lie” resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans and the theft of the 2020 election.
The final nail in the coffin is the Jan. 6 Commission set up by the Wicked Witch Pelosi to investigate a hoax insurrection led by the FBI and DOJ and after she and the mayor of D.C. refused Trump’s offer of the National Guard.
In conclusion I was stupefied to recently read 27% of us still think the sun revolves around the earth, suspiciously close to Biden's current approval rating. The vampire Demolitioncrats must be defeated in 2022 and 2024.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
