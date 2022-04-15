To The Daily Sun,
It is not surprising that a significant percentage of American citizens are having tremendous difficulty admitting to themselves that the 2020 election was stolen from the "Make America First Party". Unfortunately, the evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Dominion, Suckerberg, Big Tech, the numb and dumb media and the Demolitioncrats did just that. Let me marshal the evidence:
Prior to the election Blunderer Biden exposed the plan by telling everybody "the fix was in", almost the only true pronouncement from his basement campaign.
U.S. Postal Service refuses to answer serious questions about potential election fraud in 2020.
Recounts, canvassing and forensic examinations in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia have uncovered hundreds of thousands of mail-in fraudulent votes, which would have flipped the electoral votes in these states and re-elected Donald J. Trump.
Molly Ball’s article in Time Magazine confirms the Blunderer’s pre-election confession that there was a massive, coordinated effort, if not, a criminal conspiracy, among Big Tech, the fake news media, Hollywood and the Demolitioncrats to beat the 45th president by any means necessary.
Suckerberg donated multi-millions of dollars to elected and appointed election officials to inflate registrations and increase the Bumbler's vote total to flip states. Almost sounds like bribery.
Do not take my word for it. Take an hour to get informed. Watch David Bossie's movie "Rigged" and Dinesh D'Souza's movie "2,000 Mules".
Two questions remain: Will the United States survive a stolen election, which has resulted in horrific domestic and international debacles? Will any of the Soros-led Clinton, Obama, Biden international criminal conspiracy serve the prison time they so richly deserve?
We cannot allow these shenanigans and thievery to occur again or we will have allowed freedom to be stolen from our grandchildren by these power-hungry miscreants.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.