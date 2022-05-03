To The Daily Sun,
There are a plethora of 2020 election fraud deniers. This denier disease afflicts between 20% to 30% of United States voters.
In recent American politics, "Denier Disease" started with the election of Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who successfully denied her true heritage to gain admission to Harvard and eventually the U.S. Senate. She forged a path for a series of other deniers.
The 2020 "Election Theft Deniers" are as wrong as the "Russian Hoax Deniers", the "Laptop from Hell Deniers", the "Joe Biden Alzheimer Deniers" and the "Catastrophic Economic Disaster Deniers" known to the public as transitory inflation promoters.
Oh wait, the deniers are all the same people — Demolitioncrats.
Now the Denier-in-Chief, or is he the Puppet-in Chief, has created a "Disinformation Agency" to monitor free speech under the supervision of the Department of Homeland Security and headed by the "Queen of Disinformation", Nina Jankowicz, who claimed the Hunter Biden "Laptop from Hell" was Russian disinformation. Some have said Nina has been wrong about everything her entire career. To understand this woman a little better, just check out her absurd singing career on YouTube. What could possibly go wrong with Nina leading the "Department of Disinformation" and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas supervising her.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
