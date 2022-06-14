To The Daily Sun,
Joe Biden’s dereliction of duty is unparalleled in American history, exceeding the betrayals of Benedict Arnold and Aaron Burr. Biden and the Dumbocrats have succeeded in sabotaging our border sovereignty and the three greatest needs of every American: food, energy and shelter. The cost of these three necessities has skyrocketed because of Bidenflation, but the worst is yet to come. Cost becomes secondary when it is succeeded by scarcity. Food scarcity will arrive soon because natural gas is absolutely essential to the production of fertilizer. The price of natural gas has gone through the roof. Bidennomics has fueled a 300% increase in the price of natural gas, which will seriously reduce agricultural production in the United States and bankrupt farmers.
There is a simple solution: “Drill, Baby, Drill” in the U.S. but the Dumbocrats have intentionally shut down our energy resources, are withdrawing thousands of federal leases and are kowtowing to the anti-LGBTQ Saudi-Arabian and Venezuelan dictatorships to sell the U.S. more oil at more than $120 per barrel (up from $40 per barrel during Donald Trump’s presidency).
Further, Bungling Biden has succumbed to an unarmed military invasion of the U.S. by millions of illegal male aliens, financed by George Soros-backed, non-governmental organizations, including Lutheran Services and Catholic Charities and engineered by the Mexican cartels. Most, if not all, the expenses are paid by American taxpayers.
While the U.S. is in the throes of a catastrophic collapse, as this writer predicted in this newspaper after the first 100 days of the Biden regime, now Jokester Biden taped a show with comedian Jimmy Kimmel. This is a joke, but it is not funny. As Steve Bannon says, “stolen elections have catastrophic consequences”.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
