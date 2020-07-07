To The Daily Sun,
There have been some interesting stories recently about facemask coverings and their efficacy for preventing transmission of the Covid-19 virus. Readers of this publication have seen numerous letters written to the editor about the subject, some quite impassioned. National figures, such as TV commentator Sean Hannity, have excoriated the public for not wearing masks, as has the academic Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIH. Numerous state’s governors and city mayors have mandated mask wearing, so it is understandable that the public assumes masks are critical for the prevention of the spread of the virus. The science about masks and their effectiveness as barriers to transmission of viruses is actually differently illuminating, if one digs into the facts.
The River Cities Reader recently published a detailed article by Dennis K. Rancourt PhD about mask use for the prevention of transmission of influenza-like respiratory viruses. The paper reviewed seven studies regarding surgical and N-95 mask wearing for prevention of transmission of influenza-type viruses. These studies analyzing randomized controlled trial and meta-analysis reviews come to a stunning conclusion about the use of surgical and N-95 masks: they do not prevent transmission of influenza type respiratory viruses.
The science supporting this conclusion goes into exhaustive detail regarding the micron particle size of viruses, (viruses are far smaller than bacteria) aerosol droplets, humidity, and other factors associated with viral transmission too numerous to list here in a 500-word-limited letter. I recommend Rancourt’s article. “Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to Covid-19 Social Policy” to the curious readers attention. The article was also cited in Steve MacDonald’s piece on the same subject at GraniteGrok on June 27, 2020. It is my understanding, as well, that Good Morning America reported similar conclusions in a recent panel segment. I would urge any reader to find peer-reviewed research employing RCT and Meta-analysis that refutes the findings of these researchers and illuminates further facts, as such would equip all of us with additional information.
Based upon the science, it appears that government leaders who are mandating mask use are doing so without factual support. This is a pattern that we have seen from governments, both Republican and Democrat, who have consistently relied on incorrect modeling analysis, or outright falsity, while commanding citizens behave in certain ways to counter the virus. A good example of such falsity was the “two weeks to bend the curve down” lie universally employed in mid-March by the folks in Washington, our governor, and others. Here we are three months later with states in lockdown. Do those we elect think we have defective memories? Apparently they do.
Credibility is a vital commodity for effective leadership. Those we elect owe citizens the truth about Covid-19, as the more incredible their information proves to be now, the less believable we will find them regarding forecasted events in the future.
Charlie Gallagher
Gilford
